Scopa wants to hear from Andre de Ruyter about corruption claims at Eskom

The standing committee on public accounts says it is invoking its right to conduct a committee investigation or inquiry into Eskom and related matters

08 March 2023 - 17:32 Andisiwe Makinana

Parliament’s public accounts watchdog wants former Eskom boss André de Ruyter to elaborate on the corruption allegations he made during a TV interview in February.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) also intends holding an inquiry into Eskom and wants to hear from other people...

