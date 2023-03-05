Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Busy week for Ramaphosa, with crime in the spotlight

John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema set to quiz the president on SA’s high crime rate

05 March 2023 - 19:45 Luyolo Mkentane

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his hands full this week, starting with a eagerly awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday followed by questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema, leaders of the DA and EFF, the second and third largest political parties in parliament respectively, are set to quiz the president on the stubbornly high crime rate in the country...

