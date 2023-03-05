POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Busy week for Ramaphosa, with crime in the spotlight

Equities slightly firmer as investors assess lower-than-expected growth target from China
Involvement of private-sector partnerships invited in rail container corridor from Gauteng to Durban
EFF caucus leader Obakeng Ramabodu accused the DA and its partners of taking ‘group leave’ to deliberately collapse council.
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Staffers are stationed at adjustable standing desks in circular pods meant to encourage traders and salespeople to talk and work together more
Allocating more money to departments that cannot spend it is pointless, says office head Edgar Sishi
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
A record 65,700 luxury units were sold in 2022, three times the previous year, with Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad leading sales.
Young jockey charged with failing to ride Quasiforsure out to the end of the race, costing his mount first place
The locally-built high performance sedan comes with a R1.6m price
President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his hands full this week, starting with a eagerly awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday followed by questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.
John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema, leaders of the DA and EFF, the second and third largest political parties in parliament respectively, are set to quiz the president on the stubbornly high crime rate in the country...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Busy week for Ramaphosa, with crime in the spotlight
John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema set to quiz the president on SA’s high crime rate
President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his hands full this week, starting with a eagerly awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday followed by questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.
John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema, leaders of the DA and EFF, the second and third largest political parties in parliament respectively, are set to quiz the president on the stubbornly high crime rate in the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.