WATCH: Ramaphosa announces cabinet changes

A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC

06 March 2023 - 18:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces changes to his cabinet on Monday. A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term as president in 2024.

The president’s announcement is expected to begin at 8pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce cabinet reshuffle at 8pm this evening.

EDITORIAL: Was Zondo another R1bn wasted?

Ramaphosa’s promise to clean up after state capture and bring the Gupta brothers to justice has produced little fruit
Opinion
1 day ago

Load-shedding moves to stage 5 after failure of five generating units

Stage 5 takes effect from 4pm and will continue until 5am on Tuesday
National
18 hours ago

ANC threatens De Ruyter with legal action should he not produce evidence of Eskom looting

The party has demanded former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter retract statements that implicate the party in corruption at Eskom
National
3 days ago
