Hard choices ahead if Ramaphosa wants to win over a sceptical public

President’s state of the nation address could give some clues as to how his cabinet will be reconfigured

09 February 2023 - 05:07 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing an almost impossible task of reassuring citizens, business and labour about SA’s future when he delivers this year’s state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday.

Ramaphosa’s government will be under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions to the challenges facing the country, including rolling blackouts, collapsing infrastructure and endemic poverty when he outlines his government’s policies for the coming year...

