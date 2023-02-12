Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators
The non-idea of a minister of electricity demonstrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's poor grasp of public administration conceptualisation
Khensani Nobanda is the group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank Group.
The new ministry of electricity in the presidency will have singular authority and make the final decisions regarding South Africa’s electricity policy, according to minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Speaking to Business Times on Friday, Gungubele said the new ministry would dictate the strategic approach to electricity and that President Cyril Ramaphosa had structured the role in this way so that it did not tread on the domains of other departments. He said its minister would have the last word on anything involving electricity...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Electricity minister will have final word, says Gungubele
Presidency says new ministry will oversee all efforts to deal with the energy crisis during national state of disaster
The new ministry of electricity in the presidency will have singular authority and make the final decisions regarding South Africa’s electricity policy, according to minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Speaking to Business Times on Friday, Gungubele said the new ministry would dictate the strategic approach to electricity and that President Cyril Ramaphosa had structured the role in this way so that it did not tread on the domains of other departments. He said its minister would have the last word on anything involving electricity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.