The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament
In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Sibanye said it had placed a further buy order on the Australian stock exchange to snap up a further 13.6-million shares (10%)
The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Two women epitomise Russians’ dilemma: one is a staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin, the other has spent time in detention for protesting against the war in Ukraine
He is the ‘most decisive player in the world’, says coach Ancelotti
The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition will be available in SA from the third quarter of 2023
As part of the R13bn allocated for tax breaks in the 2023 national budget, Treasury announced two measures to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in renewable energy and increase electricity generation.
The budget made provision for R4bn in relief for households that install solar panels, and R5bn for companies through an expansion of the renewable energy incentive...
Tax breaks for rooftop solar, but not for inverters
Taxpayers will be able to claim a rebate of up to R15,000 for installing solar panels
