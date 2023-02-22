National

Tax relief to support clean energy transition

Personal income tax brackets have been adjusted to take account of inflation

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 14:15 Linda Ensor

Tax relief amounting to R13bn has been provided in the 2023/2024 budget to support the clean energy transition, increase electricity supply and limit the effect of high fuel prices.

In addition, the budget provides inflation-related adjustments to the personal income tax brackets, the retirement tax tables, transfer duties and excise duties for alcohol and tobacco...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.