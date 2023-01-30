The all share index rose nearly 2% last week, stretching the month-to-date gains to just less than 11%
In the current environment trade measures could pluck the last few feathers from the near-naked carcass of the embattled local poultry sector
Global funders back SA’s just energy transition plans but want to see speedy delivery
EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign
Naspers escapes punishment after announcing it will be slashing its workforce almost a third
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Iran claims to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near Isfahan
Despite the growing list of players whose careers were cut short by injuries, they knowingly risk that in the inherently dangerous code
In the high stakes of professional sport, thermoregulation is vital for ensuring healthy athletes
Cape Town is famous for Table Mountain, views, a humming restaurant scene and its laid-back style. It is also renowned for being cliquey, unfriendly and, more recently, for being untransformed and downright racist.
Having lived in this city for nearly a decade I can attest to the fact that Capetonians tend to stick to themselves. In Joburg an invitation to a braai is exactly that. In Cape Town it’s not so clear. This reputation is not new. There is an apocryphal tale of a mining magnate bemoaning that “in Johannesburg there is nothing to do, in Cape Town there is no-one to talk to”. ..
ALEXANDER PARKER: The problem with snooty Cape Town suburbs isn’t the people — it’s the taxes
It is true that Cape Town hasn’t transformed as quickly as Johannesburg, but it is wrong to attribute this to the character of its residents
