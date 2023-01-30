Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: The problem with snooty Cape Town suburbs isn’t the people — it’s the taxes

It is true that Cape Town hasn’t transformed as quickly as Johannesburg, but it is wrong to attribute this to the character of its residents

30 January 2023 - 05:00

Cape Town is famous for Table Mountain, views, a humming restaurant scene and its laid-back style. It is also renowned for being cliquey, unfriendly and, more recently, for being untransformed and downright racist.      

Having lived in this city for nearly a decade I can attest to the fact that Capetonians tend to stick to themselves. In Joburg an invitation to a braai is exactly that. In Cape Town it’s not so clear. This reputation is not new. There is an apocryphal tale of a mining magnate bemoaning that “in Johannesburg there is nothing to do, in Cape Town there is no-one to talk to”. ..

