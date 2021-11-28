National Cape Town sewerage crisis: developers look to private plants The issue, including sewage spills, has become a headache for the DA-led metro B L Premium

The City of Cape Town is willing to back property developers to build their own on-site sewerage treatment plants as the metro battles to upgrade its wastewater facilities.

Property developers in the region have been irked by the city’s recent decision to halt both new developments as well as those already under construction in parts of the metro pending the upgrading of sewerage infrastructure. The issue, including sewage spills, has become a headache for the DA-led metro. ..