Cape Town sewerage crisis: developers look to private plants
The issue, including sewage spills, has become a headache for the DA-led metro
28 November 2021 - 17:19
The City of Cape Town is willing to back property developers to build their own on-site sewerage treatment plants as the metro battles to upgrade its wastewater facilities.
Property developers in the region have been irked by the city’s recent decision to halt both new developments as well as those already under construction in parts of the metro pending the upgrading of sewerage infrastructure. The issue, including sewage spills, has become a headache for the DA-led metro. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now