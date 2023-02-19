As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to table his budget, the crusader against red tape appointed by the president last year has lamented the onerous process required for renewing work ...
In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
Working in a start-up means that things always take a lot longer when you are doing them for the first time
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has promised “tough love” to state-owned companies. We will see this week the extent of his commitment when he tables his second budget since he became finance chief.
His predecessor, Tito Mboweni, often used a hippo to demonstrate the gaping mouth, or hole, that SOEs and other competing needs present...
SAM MKOKELI: Godongwana doesn't have food for the hippo
Without a bold and clear political shift, budget day is just another day in South Africa's continuing misery, writes Sam Mkokeli
