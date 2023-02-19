National

Stage 6 load-shedding again as Eskom reports more breakdowns

Stage 4 load-shedding will continue from Monday until further notice

19 February 2023 - 16:34 Staff writer
Breakdowns currently amount to 19,385MW of generating capacity while 3,566W of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.
Image: Simon Mathebula.

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 8pm on Sunday night until 5am on Monday, when enforced power outages will return to stage 4.

This is due to to a high number of breakdowns.

Eskom said stage 4 load-shedding will continue from Monday until further notice.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of two generating units at Drakensberg and a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations are delayed.”

Two generating units at Lethabo power station were, however, returned to service during the period.

Breakdowns now amount to 19,385MW of generating capacity while 3,566W of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

