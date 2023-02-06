National

Progress being made to establish ID as permanent structure — Lamola

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Investigating Directorate would be established as a permanent entity

06 February 2023 - 15:21 Linda Ensor

Government is working on a bill that would establish the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) as a permanent structure with independence and security of tenure for its officials, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said on Monday.

Independence and security of tenure would protect the body, which is tasked with investigating high profile corruption cases among other forms of crime, from the political interference which saw the dissolution of the Scorpions by the government of former president Jacob Zuma more than a decade ago...

