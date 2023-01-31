Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Computer models show levels could dip below 50% by the end of summer after below average season rain
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
$2.5bn share sale of flagship Adani Enterprises fully subscribed as Indian billionaire seeks to ease debt burden
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
In just more than two years, 228 people have been charged under lèse-majesté and 10 are in detention
Australia opener David Warner has tried to impress on younger teammates just how important the game’s longest format is.
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers, as investors braced for a possible interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve, while digesting more US corporate earnings reports.
Investors are awaiting interest rate announcements from the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) later this week...
JSE weaker as traders brace for central banks’ rate decisions
The Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will all announce interest rate decisions this week
