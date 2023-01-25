National

‘My husband cannot breathe during load-shedding,’ protester says

Scores of people dressed in blue gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters

25 January 2023 - 12:51 Rorisang Kgosana
Ursula Jacobs from Moffat View is worried about her husband's health as he depends on electricity to operate his oxygen machine. Picture: RORISANG KGOSANA/TIMESLIVE
Ursula Jacobs from Moffat View is worried about her husband's health as he depends on electricity to operate his oxygen machine. Picture: RORISANG KGOSANA/TIMESLIVE

Prolonged power outages create panic in the home of Ursula Jacobs as her husband relies on oxygen to breathe.

She was one of scores of people dressed in blue who gathered at Johannesburg’s Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House.

Jacobs, a resident of Moffat View, south of Johannesburg, said that in December, her electricity was switched off for load-shedding but the power did not return as scheduled due to a fault.

“On the Sunday morning my husband was struggling to breathe and the power still didn't come on. We had to rush him to hospital and he had to stay there for two weeks because we were without power for two weeks.”

Riaan Jantjies, an undertaker from Boksburg, spends between R2,000 and R3,000 per week on diesel. Picture: TIMESLIVE/RORISANG KGOSANA.
Riaan Jantjies, an undertaker from Boksburg, spends between R2,000 and R3,000 per week on diesel. Picture: TIMESLIVE/RORISANG KGOSANA.

She said the hospital supplied them with oxygen tanks to be used during blackouts.

“When we have electricity we use the oxygen machine. But with the increase in load-shedding, the oxygen tank only lasts him about two weeks.

“This is scary for us. My husband isn’t doing well,” she said.

Another protester, Boksburg undertaker and funeral home owner Riaan Jantjies, said load-shedding had halted the expansion of his business. He said he had intended to start manufacturing coffins but could not do so because of the ongoing power cuts.

He opened Jeanie Funeral Services, named after his late mother, during the pandemic in 2020.

“We have to use generators, which cost us about R2,000 to R3,000 per week in diesel,” he said.

But the business started slowing down when load-shedding worsened in 2022. “We find some of our customers go to other funeral homes, which are bigger,” said Jantjies.

TimesLIVE

Environmental ruling for Karpowership due by March 7

If approval is granted, Karpowership could deliver electricity 14-15 months
News
2 days ago

TFG says load-shedding is 2.6 times worse than in 2021

Group lost about 260,000 trading hours during the first nine months of its financial year
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | November retail sales data show marginal increase thanks to Black Friday, says FNB

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Economy
1 day ago

Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael Jordaan

Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cape Town lets loose the power of homes and ...
National
2.
Comrades’ jobs on the line if DA wins cadre ...
National
3.
Parliament’s lawyers to assess Gordhan’s ...
National
4.
Eskom paying for sins of past executives, De ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa urged to declare state of disaster in ...
National

Related Articles

Load-shedding could drop a bit this winter, says Eskom

National

Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding

National

Load-shedding can’t be ended overnight, Ramaphosa says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.