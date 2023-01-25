‘My husband cannot breathe during load-shedding,’ protester says

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Inflation is best expained by monetary theory, which states that the more money is printed the more prices rise — and central banks have been printing it like there’s no tomorrow
The ANC secretary-general says the energy minister complained that some ANC members had criticised Mantashe’s defence of coal and that people were ‘after him’
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
We have started seeing the ‘phenomenon of the strongman … It’s something we need to fight against,’ the Sudanese-British billionaire says
The VAR system takes the next step in its evolution when referees will explain their decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences
Entertaining options for those who love reading
Prolonged power outages create panic in the home of Ursula Jacobs as her husband relies on oxygen to breathe.
She was one of scores of people dressed in blue who gathered at Johannesburg’s Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House.
Jacobs, a resident of Moffat View, south of Johannesburg, said that in December, her electricity was switched off for load-shedding but the power did not return as scheduled due to a fault.
“On the Sunday morning my husband was struggling to breathe and the power still didn't come on. We had to rush him to hospital and he had to stay there for two weeks because we were without power for two weeks.”
She said the hospital supplied them with oxygen tanks to be used during blackouts.
“When we have electricity we use the oxygen machine. But with the increase in load-shedding, the oxygen tank only lasts him about two weeks.
“This is scary for us. My husband isn’t doing well,” she said.
Another protester, Boksburg undertaker and funeral home owner Riaan Jantjies, said load-shedding had halted the expansion of his business. He said he had intended to start manufacturing coffins but could not do so because of the ongoing power cuts.
He opened Jeanie Funeral Services, named after his late mother, during the pandemic in 2020.
“We have to use generators, which cost us about R2,000 to R3,000 per week in diesel,” he said.
But the business started slowing down when load-shedding worsened in 2022. “We find some of our customers go to other funeral homes, which are bigger,” said Jantjies.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
‘My husband cannot breathe during load-shedding,’ protester says
Scores of people dressed in blue gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters
Prolonged power outages create panic in the home of Ursula Jacobs as her husband relies on oxygen to breathe.
She was one of scores of people dressed in blue who gathered at Johannesburg’s Mary Fitzgerald Square on Wednesday morning ahead of the DA’s march against load-shedding to the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House.
Jacobs, a resident of Moffat View, south of Johannesburg, said that in December, her electricity was switched off for load-shedding but the power did not return as scheduled due to a fault.
“On the Sunday morning my husband was struggling to breathe and the power still didn't come on. We had to rush him to hospital and he had to stay there for two weeks because we were without power for two weeks.”
She said the hospital supplied them with oxygen tanks to be used during blackouts.
“When we have electricity we use the oxygen machine. But with the increase in load-shedding, the oxygen tank only lasts him about two weeks.
“This is scary for us. My husband isn’t doing well,” she said.
Another protester, Boksburg undertaker and funeral home owner Riaan Jantjies, said load-shedding had halted the expansion of his business. He said he had intended to start manufacturing coffins but could not do so because of the ongoing power cuts.
He opened Jeanie Funeral Services, named after his late mother, during the pandemic in 2020.
“We have to use generators, which cost us about R2,000 to R3,000 per week in diesel,” he said.
But the business started slowing down when load-shedding worsened in 2022. “We find some of our customers go to other funeral homes, which are bigger,” said Jantjies.
TimesLIVE
Environmental ruling for Karpowership due by March 7
TFG says load-shedding is 2.6 times worse than in 2021
PODCAST | November retail sales data show marginal increase thanks to Black Friday, says FNB
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael Jordaan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Load-shedding could drop a bit this winter, says Eskom
Even SA’s lighthouses have to navigate load-shedding
Load-shedding can’t be ended overnight, Ramaphosa says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.