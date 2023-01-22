National

Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko’s murder is no surprise, says Freedom Under Law

‘A ceaseless and fearless human rights lawyer’

22 January 2023 - 20:40 ERNEST MABUZA
Picture: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Picture: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

The news that eSwatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko has been gunned down in cold blood comes as no surprise, Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on Sunday.

The eSwatini government said Maseko was brutally shot and killed by unknown criminals at his home in Mbabane on Saturday night.

“A ceaseless and fearless human rights lawyer, an outspoken critic of the regime in his beloved eSwatini, Thulani had all too long suffered at the hands of a heedless regime.

“But he lived by the motto: ‘My head is bloody, but unbowed ... I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul’.

“Sadly, and to the shame of those engaged in the administration of justice in his country, all too often he was a lone beacon of light,” FUL chair judge Johann Kriegler said.

He said no-one could be misled by the cynical message of condolence put out on behalf of the eSwatini government.

“His passing has not only left his family bereft of a loved one; his country has been left the poorer, its human rights conscience brutally stifled.”

FUL said in paying tribute to Maseko that it respectfully suggested it would be fitting if the Law Society of eSwatini were to mark his passing by observing January 21 every year as a day of mourning his death and rededication to the rule of law.

“To his widow and family we express our grateful condolences. They have paid a bitter price on behalf of all who try to serve the principles for which their dear one lived.”

TimesLIVE

JONNY STEINBERG: Liberated from the law, hitmen put SA leaders in their crosshairs

In the taxi industry it was once the other way around, and a bright future beckoned for legal enterprise
Opinion
1 week ago

Fort Hare vice-chancellor says fleet boss’s murder may have been a hit too

Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled
National
1 week ago

De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan

Eskom CEO confirms that he collapsed after his coffee was laced with cyanide
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa urged to declare state of disaster in ...
National
2.
Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses
National / Health
3.
University of Cape Town academics set to down ...
National / Education
4.
Crisis committee hopes to see 8,800MW added to ...
National
5.
Mantashe’s axing of National Nuclear Regulator ...
National

Related Articles

ANTON HARBER: Civil society takes on those beholden to King Mswati

Opinion / Columnists

Eswatini at odds with Ramaphosa over Sadc fact-finding mission

National

FANELE MASHWAMA: Southern African Customs Union is in need of reform

Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Wool industry strained by closing doors in China

Opinion / Columnists

Africa’s last absolute monarchy revives airline after 23 years

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.