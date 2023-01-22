Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko’s murder is no surprise, says Freedom Under Law

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
Eswatini lawyer was killed by gunmen in his home in Mbabane on Saturday night
US treasury secretary and Russian foreign minister expected to meet the international relations minister
Cash consumers are ‘in distress’, the group says, while chair Nigel Payne lambastes load-shedding as ‘untenable’
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Arsenal restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
The news that eSwatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko has been gunned down in cold blood comes as no surprise, Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on Sunday.
The eSwatini government said Maseko was brutally shot and killed by unknown criminals at his home in Mbabane on Saturday night.
“A ceaseless and fearless human rights lawyer, an outspoken critic of the regime in his beloved eSwatini, Thulani had all too long suffered at the hands of a heedless regime.
“But he lived by the motto: ‘My head is bloody, but unbowed ... I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul’.
“Sadly, and to the shame of those engaged in the administration of justice in his country, all too often he was a lone beacon of light,” FUL chair judge Johann Kriegler said.
He said no-one could be misled by the cynical message of condolence put out on behalf of the eSwatini government.
“His passing has not only left his family bereft of a loved one; his country has been left the poorer, its human rights conscience brutally stifled.”
FUL said in paying tribute to Maseko that it respectfully suggested it would be fitting if the Law Society of eSwatini were to mark his passing by observing January 21 every year as a day of mourning his death and rededication to the rule of law.
“To his widow and family we express our grateful condolences. They have paid a bitter price on behalf of all who try to serve the principles for which their dear one lived.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko’s murder is no surprise, says Freedom Under Law
‘A ceaseless and fearless human rights lawyer’
The news that eSwatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko has been gunned down in cold blood comes as no surprise, Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on Sunday.
The eSwatini government said Maseko was brutally shot and killed by unknown criminals at his home in Mbabane on Saturday night.
“A ceaseless and fearless human rights lawyer, an outspoken critic of the regime in his beloved eSwatini, Thulani had all too long suffered at the hands of a heedless regime.
“But he lived by the motto: ‘My head is bloody, but unbowed ... I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul’.
“Sadly, and to the shame of those engaged in the administration of justice in his country, all too often he was a lone beacon of light,” FUL chair judge Johann Kriegler said.
He said no-one could be misled by the cynical message of condolence put out on behalf of the eSwatini government.
“His passing has not only left his family bereft of a loved one; his country has been left the poorer, its human rights conscience brutally stifled.”
FUL said in paying tribute to Maseko that it respectfully suggested it would be fitting if the Law Society of eSwatini were to mark his passing by observing January 21 every year as a day of mourning his death and rededication to the rule of law.
“To his widow and family we express our grateful condolences. They have paid a bitter price on behalf of all who try to serve the principles for which their dear one lived.”
TimesLIVE
JONNY STEINBERG: Liberated from the law, hitmen put SA leaders in their crosshairs
Fort Hare vice-chancellor says fleet boss’s murder may have been a hit too
De Ruyter assassination attempt shows the ‘battle for SA’, says Gordhan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANTON HARBER: Civil society takes on those beholden to King Mswati
Eswatini at odds with Ramaphosa over Sadc fact-finding mission
FANELE MASHWAMA: Southern African Customs Union is in need of reform
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Wool industry strained by closing doors in China
Africa’s last absolute monarchy revives airline after 23 years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.