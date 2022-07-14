×

Opinion / Columnists

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Wool industry strained by closing doors in China

14 July 2022 - 15:31

SA’s agricultural industries are increasingly pressured by stringent trade practices in their major export markets. The wool industry, which has been closed off from the Chinese market for nearly four months now, is one example.

China restricted imports from the local wool industry after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, which remains a significant challenge for the sector. This is a major worry because China is SA’s primary wool export market, accounting for roughly 70% of exports in value terms. ..

