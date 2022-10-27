But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Employees expect to be treated as complete beings with lives outside the workplace
UK government issues a terrorist attack warning on Saturday for Sandton, following similar alert from the US
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Its market value dropped $520bn in 2022, pushing it down the list of largest companies
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
Lightweight Pretoria powerhouse is winning hearts and minds teaching the art of judo and possibly unearthing the next generation of stars
Three new exhibitions brilliantly disrupt familiar ways of seeing ‘blackness’
Artist and cultural activist Khulekani Msweli held up an oversized rubber stamp engraved with the words “Swaziland Department of Nonsense. Just shut up and be a good Swazi”.
The stamp, he said, was the weapon used by those with power to deny people their rights. One needed a stamp of authority to obtain or acquire anything. “You have been bad? You don’t deserve a stamp,” he said...
ANTON HARBER: Civil society takes on those beholden to King Mswati
