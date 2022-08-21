×

National

Eswatini at odds with Ramaphosa over Sadc fact-finding mission

Spokesperson rubbishes what activists considered a breakthrough in moving towards a multiparty democracy

21 August 2022 - 17:44 Carien Du Plessis

No decision was taken by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to send a fact-finding mission of elders to Eswatini, that country’s spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo has said.

He rubbished what activists considered a breakthrough of sorts in an effort to establish a dialogue that would move the absolute monarchy closer to becoming a multiparty democracy...

