Extended power cuts interrupt water supply in Mangaung

The Mangaung municipality in the Free State has warned residents that extended power cuts will lead to water supply interruption.
The municipality urged residents to use water sparingly during load-shedding or maintenance of the electricity network, while it is working towards getting backup generators.
Spokesperson Qondile Khedama said on Friday water-shedding may be experienced in parts of the city during extended periods of load-shedding or power outages.
“This is not particular to Mangaung. Research conducted by the Water Research Commission found that consistent load-shedding or power outages do have an effect on water supply and quality,” he said.
Electricity is one of the factors — including chemicals, personnel and ICT — in the water “supply system”, from source to treatment and eventual distribution to homes, schools and businesses, he said
When there are electricity disruptions, this may affect water availability, quality and treatment, he said. He added thatwhen Eskom carries out maintenance on its systems or substations, this also affects the power supply at water treatment works, pump stations or reservoirs — a regular occurrence in parts of Thaba Nchu, Wepener, Dewetsdorp, Vanstadensrus and Soutpan.
The pump station that supplies water to these areas is operated manually and sometimes trips after load-shedding, which causes supply interruptions or low pressure, he said.
“In Bloemfontein, areas such as Heuwelsig, Hillsboro, Groenvlei, Spitskop and others have also been affected. This is one of the reasons the city is prioritising upgrading and maintenance of our water infrastructure.”
