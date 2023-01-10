Economy

Grim outlook for growth as power cuts slam brakes on factories

Manufacturing output falls for first time in four months

10 January 2023 - 14:22 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 10 January 2023 - 23:04

Manufacturing production fell in November, marking the first monthly decline in the country’s factory activity after four consecutive months of increases as sustained and intense power cuts continued to weigh on the sector.

Stats SA on Tuesday said manufacturing fell 1.1% from a year earlier, after a 1% rise in the prior month. The decline was better than Bloomberg expectations of a 3.5% contraction...

