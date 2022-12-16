National

ID wins UK extradition case against Eskom fraud accused

The Investigating Directorate has been fighting for two years to get Michael Lomas extradited to stand trial

16 December 2022 - 09:51 Linda Ensor

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) has won its case in a UK magistrate’s court for the extradition of fugitive Eskom contractor Michael Lomas who is one of the accused in a R745m fraud and corruption case.

The next step in the two year long battle is for the extradition judgment to be sent to the UK secretary of state under the UN Convention Against Corruption...

