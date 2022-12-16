This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
Where will rugby’s governing body turn to now their World Cup, their prize jewel, their cash cow, has seen the head of the federation running it convicted of corruption?
Eskom cited the failure of eight generating units overnight as one of the reasons for the higher stage of power cuts
ANC provinces forced to reassess their support for Ramaphosa in predawn meeting, after his old allies try to force him to support them
Sabvest’s 49%-owned subsidiary, Apex Partners, has snatched a stake of 8.54% in mining engineering services specialist DRA Global — which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and the JSE.
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
At least 76 Russian missiles slammed into residential areas across the country on Friday, with the capital Kyiv targeted by 40 alone.
The team’s probable starting 11 could include genius Lionel Messi, Messi’s ‘bodyguard’ Rodrigo De Paul and Argentina’s second-youngest scorer at a World Cup, Enzo Fernandez
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) has won its case in a UK magistrate’s court for the extradition of fugitive Eskom contractor Michael Lomas who is one of the accused in a R745m fraud and corruption case.
The next step in the two year long battle is for the extradition judgment to be sent to the UK secretary of state under the UN Convention Against Corruption...
ID wins UK extradition case against Eskom fraud accused
The Investigating Directorate has been fighting for two years to get Michael Lomas extradited to stand trial
