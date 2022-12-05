Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers

05 December 2022 - 13:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Makwe Masilela, from Makwe Fund Managers, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Richard Enthoven, investor behind Nando’s and ...
Companies
2.
Discovery sees 200% rise in heart-related claims ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Disgruntled investors in Arnot OpCo coal mine ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Investec Life says mental health is a ‘hidden ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.