China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
We live in a giant false dichotomy that forces us to accept what is unacceptable because we are led to believe the only alternative is worse
The committee was set to hear its last witness for this year, Zambian public protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who was to testify wearing her African Ombudsman and Mediators Association hat
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The yuan firmed to its strongest level against the dollar since mid-September amid a broad market rally as investors hope the unwinding of pandemic curbs will brighten the outlook for global growth.
The resilience of Qatar’s currency is making the trip particularly painful for travellers from South Korea, Japan and England.
In the run-up to this weekend’s auction, the classic cars on offer were viewed online by more than 3.3-million people in 93 countries.
Makwe Masilela, from Makwe Fund Managers, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
