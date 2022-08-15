×

Zuma tells SCA Fraser served public interest assessing riot threat when granting parole

The high court ruled in December former prison boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant the former president medical parole was unlawful

15 August 2022 - 05:05 Erin Bates

Former president Jacob Zuma’s case against a ruling setting aside his medical parole will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday.

Zuma has defended former prisons boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to grant him medical parole, taking into account the threat of a resurgence of civil violence that followed his incarceration in July 2021...

