×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht

24 October 2022 - 23:01 Staff Writer
The 141m superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov, in Hong Kong, China, October 20 2022. Picture: DONNY KWOK
The 141m superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov, in Hong Kong, China, October 20 2022. Picture: DONNY KWOK

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday called on the government not to allow a superyacht reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch to enter the city’s port.

International and local media reports have indicated that the Nord, worth about R9bn, had ended a controversial stopover in Hong Kong and set sail for Cape Town.

Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov is reported to own the 141m yacht, which has two helipads and was sanctioned by the EU, the UK and US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Bloomberg.

“I have written to the minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor requesting her intervention to block the entry of a vessel — owned and sailed by Alexey Mordashov and bound for Cape Town — into the republic. I have also requested that Mordashov not be allowed to enter the country,” said Hill-Lewis.

Mordashov has significant business interests in Russia, including in the steel, banking and media industries. A spokesperson was earlier quoted as saying he had been in Moscow since the yacht arrived in Hong Kong.

Hill-Lewis said the international community recognised the invasion of Ukraine as illegal and there was evidence of war crimes committed against its people.

“The founding provisions of our constitution state our nation’s commitment to human dignity and the advancement of human rights and freedoms. To welcome an accomplice to state terrorism against innocent people to our shores as a guest would be a violation of these values. If Mordashov is allowed to dock and enter, I believe this is something which we will come not only to feel ashamed of as a matter of our own morality but it will also lower our reputation and standing among the peace-loving nations of the world.”

The government had a duty to nurture the country’s standing in the international community and uphold its obligations to other nations. So far, the country’s foreign policy towards the invasion of Ukraine was “shameful”.

“I call on minister Pandor, therefore, to bar Mordashov’s docking in Cape Town and his entry into the republic.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Public sector union heads for strike after Nxesi ...
National / Labour
2.
Durban tourism bosses hope for miracle amid ...
National
3.
Corruption-busting unit to be permanent, ...
National
4.
Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is ...
National / Labour
5.
Think again on timeframe for private access to ...
National

Related Articles

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mordashov’s luxury yacht heads for Cape Town

National

US charges Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions

World / Americas

DOUGLAS MASON: Moscow — from Africa’s would-be coloniser to operation by proxy

Opinion

Russian oligarch’s superyacht auctioned in Gibraltar

World / Europe

ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.