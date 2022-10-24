Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The net result of introducing a BIG will be higher taxes, slower growth and less employment, writes Ann Bernstein
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the government has a duty to nurture SA's standing in the international community
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
The company, with big plans for Africa, becomes the first to be granted a virtual asset service provider licence in Botswana
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The gunman also died after a shoot-out with the police and least seven others were injured
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday called on the government not to allow a superyacht reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch to enter the city’s port.
International and local media reports have indicated that the Nord, worth about R9bn, had ended a controversial stopover in Hong Kong and set sail for Cape Town.
Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov is reported to own the 141m yacht, which has two helipads and was sanctioned by the EU, the UK and US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Bloomberg.
“I have written to the minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor requesting her intervention to block the entry of a vessel — owned and sailed by Alexey Mordashov and bound for Cape Town — into the republic. I have also requested that Mordashov not be allowed to enter the country,” said Hill-Lewis.
Mordashov has significant business interests in Russia, including in the steel, banking and media industries. A spokesperson was earlier quoted as saying he had been in Moscow since the yacht arrived in Hong Kong.
Hill-Lewis said the international community recognised the invasion of Ukraine as illegal and there was evidence of war crimes committed against its people.
“The founding provisions of our constitution state our nation’s commitment to human dignity and the advancement of human rights and freedoms. To welcome an accomplice to state terrorism against innocent people to our shores as a guest would be a violation of these values. If Mordashov is allowed to dock and enter, I believe this is something which we will come not only to feel ashamed of as a matter of our own morality but it will also lower our reputation and standing among the peace-loving nations of the world.”
The government had a duty to nurture the country’s standing in the international community and uphold its obligations to other nations. So far, the country’s foreign policy towards the invasion of Ukraine was “shameful”.
“I call on minister Pandor, therefore, to bar Mordashov’s docking in Cape Town and his entry into the republic.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday called on the government not to allow a superyacht reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch to enter the city’s port.
International and local media reports have indicated that the Nord, worth about R9bn, had ended a controversial stopover in Hong Kong and set sail for Cape Town.
Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov is reported to own the 141m yacht, which has two helipads and was sanctioned by the EU, the UK and US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported Bloomberg.
“I have written to the minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor requesting her intervention to block the entry of a vessel — owned and sailed by Alexey Mordashov and bound for Cape Town — into the republic. I have also requested that Mordashov not be allowed to enter the country,” said Hill-Lewis.
Mordashov has significant business interests in Russia, including in the steel, banking and media industries. A spokesperson was earlier quoted as saying he had been in Moscow since the yacht arrived in Hong Kong.
Hill-Lewis said the international community recognised the invasion of Ukraine as illegal and there was evidence of war crimes committed against its people.
“The founding provisions of our constitution state our nation’s commitment to human dignity and the advancement of human rights and freedoms. To welcome an accomplice to state terrorism against innocent people to our shores as a guest would be a violation of these values. If Mordashov is allowed to dock and enter, I believe this is something which we will come not only to feel ashamed of as a matter of our own morality but it will also lower our reputation and standing among the peace-loving nations of the world.”
The government had a duty to nurture the country’s standing in the international community and uphold its obligations to other nations. So far, the country’s foreign policy towards the invasion of Ukraine was “shameful”.
“I call on minister Pandor, therefore, to bar Mordashov’s docking in Cape Town and his entry into the republic.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mordashov’s luxury yacht heads for Cape Town
US charges Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions
DOUGLAS MASON: Moscow — from Africa’s would-be coloniser to operation by proxy
Russian oligarch’s superyacht auctioned in Gibraltar
ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.