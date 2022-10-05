×

National

Sassa to R350 grant applicants: Don’t use EFT payments without a smartphone

The agency received complaints from beneficiaries who failed to process EFT payments using phones with ‘little to no computing or internet capacity’

05 October 2022 - 11:47 Unathi Nkanjeni
The SA Social Security Agency says the EFT payment method requires smartphones with the corresponding apps for such transactions. Picture: 123RF/NENETUS/FILE PHOTO

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged R350 social distress of relief (SRD) grant applicants without smartphones not to choose the EFT payment method. 

This comes after its customer-care unit in Mpumalanga received complaints from beneficiaries who failed to process the EFT payments.

The agency said it discovered all beneficiaries who said they could not process the EFT payments had mobile phones with “little to no computing or internet capacity”.

The EFT payment method requires smartphones with the corresponding apps for such transactions.

“The agency cautions beneficiaries to choose a suitable method of payment to avoid inconvenience. All the applicable methods of payment can be accessed on Sassa’s official website. They can choose to receive payments through officially selected merchants and financial institutions,” said Sassa. 

“Beneficiaries and applicants must ensure they update personal information such as cellphone numbers, surnames and financial accounts if there are changes. This will guarantee the right recipient and avoid payment disapproval.”

Sassa also urged beneficiaries to avoid asking for assistance from strangers when updating their personal information. 

“Strangers can use the beneficiary’s personal details for fraudulent activities.”

Where can I collect my grant?

You can collect your grants from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers and USave stores.

The SA Post Office (Sapo) and Sassa advised people to choose this payment option when applying for the grant. 

Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets mentioned. 

“Clients who have uncollected SRD R350 credit at Sapo/Postbank can collect at any of the retail outlets,” said Sassa. 

TimesLIVE

Sassa gets 12-million applications for R350 grant after threshold increase

But the Institute for Economic Justice says the test should be at least R1,335 — the government’s measure of the upper-bound poverty line
National
1 month ago

State seeks to extend R350 subsidy until basic income grant is finalised

The government introduced the grant in 2020 to help people who lost their livelihoods during Covid-19
National
1 month ago

Sassa seeks to help SRD grant recipients find jobs

The social development department was allocated a R44bn budget that can only accommodate 10.5-million SRD beneficiaries until end-March 2023
National
1 month ago
