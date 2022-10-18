×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Saudi Arabian pact opens up new market for cattle farmers

Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 17:40 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s beef industry, reeling in recent times because of foot-and-mouth disease, is set for a major boost after the government and Saudi Arabia signed an export deal that could open up a new market for local farmers.

Thanks to the memorandum of understanding concluded during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state visit to Saudi Arabia as part of an investment drive, the Middle East kingdom could order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year as soon 2023. That would make Saudi Arabia one of SA’s largest beef export markets. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.