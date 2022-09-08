×

National

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza lifts ban on cattle movement

The ban was aimed at controlling the outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease in SA

08 September 2022 - 11:14 Luyolo Mkentane

Agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza announced on Thursday that she had lifted the 21-day ban on countrywide movement of cattle, which was aimed at controlling the outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country.

The lifting of the ban comes after Bloomberg reported that Australia has banned imports of meat products for personal use from all countries with FMD, a step that the Australian government said was unprecedented to keep the country free of the virus, which affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs...

