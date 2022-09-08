Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza lifts ban on cattle movement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
The catalyst for a change in UK-EU ties is likely to be the severity of the looming energy crisis, rather than the smooth talk of diplomats
A survey has found that SA youngsters are ‘much less trustful’ of leaders than most of those interviewed elsewhere in Africa
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
Toyota was ranked last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume
Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
The World Meteorological Organization says the continent has been disproportionately affected by climate change fallout
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza announced on Thursday that she had lifted the 21-day ban on countrywide movement of cattle, which was aimed at controlling the outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country.
The lifting of the ban comes after Bloomberg reported that Australia has banned imports of meat products for personal use from all countries with FMD, a step that the Australian government said was unprecedented to keep the country free of the virus, which affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza lifts ban on cattle movement
The ban was aimed at controlling the outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease in SA
Agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza announced on Thursday that she had lifted the 21-day ban on countrywide movement of cattle, which was aimed at controlling the outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the country.
The lifting of the ban comes after Bloomberg reported that Australia has banned imports of meat products for personal use from all countries with FMD, a step that the Australian government said was unprecedented to keep the country free of the virus, which affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.