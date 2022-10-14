×

National

Molefe and his co-accuseds’ R398.4m Transnet graft case on track for November

Group implicated in alleged corruption over the procurement of 1,064 locomotives at state-owned rail company appeared in court on Friday

14 October 2022 - 15:37 Erin Bates

Former CEO of the Transnet group Brian Molefe and his co-accused appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on graft charges on Friday.

They were handed a draft charge sheet and will next appear in court on November 30. The state promised to provide the “voluminous docket” with filings on the case against them before the court date in November...

