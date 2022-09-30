×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

NPA adds McKinsey to R398m Transnet corruption trial

The multinational management consulting firm has been charged in connection with the fraud case linked to state capture

30 September 2022 - 12:09 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Future SA supporters picket outside the McKinsey & Co offices in Sandton in 2017. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Future SA supporters picket outside the McKinsey & Co offices in Sandton in 2017. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has charged multinational management consulting firm McKinsey & Co SA in connection with the R398.4m Transnet fraud case linked to state capture. 

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) on Friday indicted McKinsey & Co, which is represented by Goitseone Mangope, its employee.

Vigas Sagar, a former principal and employee of the company, who is out of the country, was also indicted.

Sagar will stand accused in his personal and representative capacity, while Mangope stands as the current representative of the company.

The group is arraigned on charges stemming from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court deferred the matter to October 14 when Mangope will join the other accused. These are:

  • Former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama;
  • Former CFO Anoj Singh;
  • Former CFO Garry Pita;
  • Former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi;
  • Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya;
  • Regiments shareholder Eric Wood;
  • Current Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management); and
  • Kuben Moodley, Albatime owner.

“The former Transnet executives and their co-accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud, while the other accused are charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

The group is arraigned on charges stemming from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn.

Regiments Capital was allegedly irregularly added and ended up benefiting from the irregular appointment by Transnet in respect of the contract. The contract value and scope for the services required were later escalated to more than R305m.

“This agreement included, among other services, the sourcing of the China Development Bank loan and the club loan, which were in the amount of $2.5bn, on behalf of Transnet (equivalent to R30bn at the time). The accused also face charges linked to the R93.4m paid to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.

“The senior executives arrested today were granted bail of R50,000 each.”

Wood, who applied for relaxation of his bail conditions on September 7, is expected to return to SA on Friday from the UK and Spain. He was granted permission to visit his daughter in London and his elderly parents in Grand Canaria, one of the Spanish Canary Islands.

TimesLIVE

NICOLE FRITZ: Bain’s new lies suggest it hasn’t changed at all

Statement by managing partner tries to pull wool over eyes of public
Opinion
2 days ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Corrupt must resign in shame rather than run for high office

Those implicated in corrupt dealings somehow still seem to have considerable political support
Opinion
5 days ago

DENNIS WEBSTER: All eyes on Ramaphosa’s remedies after Zondo’s diagnosis

Implementation of commission’s proposals must be aimed at reform that will reverse state capture
Opinion
5 days ago

Zondo report prevails in first urgent legal review

Western Cape high court finds urgent review from an attorney named over suspected Alexkor diamond fraud was not ripe for prosecution
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Health minister drops no butt in tobacco bill
National / Health
2.
Another R33bn needed to complete Medupi and ...
National
3.
Power cuts take SA to near-unfathomable depths
National
4.
NPA confirms arrest of Mosebenzi Zwane for Estina ...
National
5.
Takealot is flouting health and safety rules, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.