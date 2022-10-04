Slowing of a key global purchasing managers’ index raises hopes that central banks could ease their aggressive tightening
Consulting firm McKinsey will no longer provide project management services to lobby group Business for SA (B4SA) after being charged with tender fraud at state-owned rail operator Transnet.
“As a consequence of being charged by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], McKinsey has withdrawn from providing project management and all other forms of support to B4SA’s current initiative,” B4SA chair Martin Kingston confirmed to Business Day. ..
McKinsey withdraws from B4SA over Transnet graft charge
The consulting firm will no longer provide project management services to business lobby group after move against former executive
