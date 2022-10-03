A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
It is a step in the right direction and contains new directors with impressive CVs, but the board on its own cannot keep the lights burning
The state-owned institution’s finances have improved, but clients and staff are leaving it
Patel to host SA-Saudi Arabia Trade and Investment Forum
Elon Musk’s electric carmaker warns logistics challenges continue to slow deliveries
Third-quarter sentiment is expected to be negative in the face of a possible recession or stagflation, as well as a strong US dollar
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
Nephews of Cilia Flores were arrested in DEA drug sting in Haiti
The hosts sparkled with bat and ball to win the T20 contest by 16 runs and bag a 2-0 win
Study shows employees working fewer hours see improvement in wellbeing and productivity measures
It has been “an unusual year”, especially for global energy markets and supply.
The global energy crisis that continued to deepen this year, due in large part to the disruption to Russian gas supply to other European countries after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could well lead to a recalibration of the energy transitions unfolding around the globe and the climate targets these transitions are set to contribute to...
Energy crisis means hope of 1.5˚C limit ‘seems a long shot’
Investec analyst says energy transition has been pushed to the back burner in favour of energy security
