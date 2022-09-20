×

WATCH: SA ahead of its peers in renewable energy

Business Day TV talks to Climate Group executive director of systems change, Mike Peirce

20 September 2022 - 21:14
Picture: SUPPLIED/DMRE
Picture: SUPPLIED/DMRE

Amid an energy crisis in SA, research by the Climate Group has revealed that the country is ahead of its peers. That’s as it shows encouraging improvements in pushing forward with its renewable energy ambitions. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Climate Group executive director of systems change, Mike Peirce.

