×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

ACDP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker found guilty

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 14:08 Luyolo Mkentane

ACDP leader reverend Kenneth Meshoe said on Wednesday his party’s councillor who allegedly voted with minority parties to oust the Johannesburg council speaker, had been found “guilty on all charges”.

That was after Meshoe confirmed to Business Day last week that two of ACDP’s three councillors in the Joburg council elected to vote with the ANC to remove DA councillor Vasco da Gama through a motion of no confidence last Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.