ACDP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker found guilty

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Crippling agreements will kill off our only hope for ensuring a thriving economy
Tribunal ruling paves means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefitted an irregular R150m tender
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
State-owned development finance institution will provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
Young jockey has ridden 20 winners from 105 mounts
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
ACDP leader reverend Kenneth Meshoe said on Wednesday his party’s councillor who allegedly voted with minority parties to oust the Johannesburg council speaker, had been found “guilty on all charges”.
That was after Meshoe confirmed to Business Day last week that two of ACDP’s three councillors in the Joburg council elected to vote with the ANC to remove DA councillor Vasco da Gama through a motion of no confidence last Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ACDP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker found guilty
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
ACDP leader reverend Kenneth Meshoe said on Wednesday his party’s councillor who allegedly voted with minority parties to oust the Johannesburg council speaker, had been found “guilty on all charges”.
That was after Meshoe confirmed to Business Day last week that two of ACDP’s three councillors in the Joburg council elected to vote with the ANC to remove DA councillor Vasco da Gama through a motion of no confidence last Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.