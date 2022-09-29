How expropriation laws will undermine access to capital

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Columnist's commentary on Mmusi Maimane and Build One SA ignores the shortcomings of the Electoral Act and how it affects independents
The ANC and Good Party pushed through the Expropriation Bill in the national assembly on Wednesday, which will now be referred to the NCOP for concurrence
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
SoftBank Group Corp. has started laying off employees at its loss-making Vision Fund and is expected to cut at least 30% of its staff, according to people familiar with the matter.
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Zelensky calls emergency meeting with defence chiefs as Russian leader prepares to sign annexation papers on Friday
Clayton Blommetjies may not have the spring in his step or the operating procedure of Warrick Gelant, but he’s already convinced the Stormers coach he is made of the right stuff.
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
Agricultural industry body Agri SA has cautioned that promulgating the Expropriation Bill will undermine access to capital and capital formation, which will be devastating for the sector and the broader economy.
This means the agricultural sector is likely to contract due to limited access to funding as property rights come under threat and the value of property as security drops, with many investors looking to divest from property to avoid future losses.
The ANC, which was backed by public works minister Patricia De Lille’s Good Party, used its majority to push through the contentious bill in the national assembly on Wednesday. The bill, which will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence, seeks to provide clarity on how expropriation in broad terms can be done and on what basis, in the public interest and public purpose.
“The bill that was passed by the national assembly continues to allow for the possibility of nil compensation for expropriation in terms of clause 12(3) and (4),” Agri SA’s executive director, Christo van der Rheede, pointed out on Thursday. In its initial submissions to the government on the bill, Agri SA commissioned two studies to inform and support its position.
“Our position [based on studies] remains that the inclusion of the nil compensation clause will undermine access to capital and capital formation for the sector and economy. Examples from similar land policies implemented in countries like Zimbabwe and Venezuela illustrate the potentially disastrous impact that these policies can have on agriculture, the broader economy, and society,” Van der Rheede said.
Another significant issue with the bill is how it defines expropriation itself, which Agri SA believes is too narrow.
“This essentially opens the door to a form of indirect expropriation through the limitation of property rights without compensation being payable,” Van der Rheede said.
“These issues will have a negative impact on our shared national commitment to building a more inclusive agricultural sector. It will weaken the protections afforded to private property and this could see an exodus of capital from the agricultural sector and the broader economy. The anticipated loss of jobs and investment will impact both emerging and established farmers alike.
“As the bill now makes its way to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), we call on legislators in that body to take into account the bill’s apparent flaws and its likely devastating economic impact. A further assault on the certainty of property rights will only add to a climate that deters investment in, amongst others, the agriculture sector which will undermine the country and region’s food security.”
Van der Rheede emphasised that property rights were the cornerstone of economic development.
Critics contend that the bill is an attempt by the ANC-led administration to enable expropriation without compensation through the back door after its push to change a property clause in the constitution failed to receive the required two-thirds majority in parliament in December 2021.
The DA, which vehemently opposes the bill, said the proposed legislation was unconstitutional.
“This bill seeks to undermine private property rights in favour of state ownership, by sneaking expropriation without compensation through the backdoor inside of ordinary legislation. Resultantly, the DA believes this bill is unconstitutional and violates section 25 of the constitution,” DA MP Samantha Graham-Maré said.
“Instead of opting to present an Expropriation Bill that effectively outlines the procedure for government land acquisition, Good and the ANC have delivered a dangerous piece of legislation that directly assaults private property rights and threatens property ownership. This will take us on a very dangerous journey in the footsteps of failed states like Venezuela and Zimbabwe,” Graham-Maré said.
The DA had tabled two amendments to the proposed bill, which would have provided substantial protection of private property rights by ensuring that only state-owned property could draw an initial offer of nil compensation, and further that indirect expropriation, such as custodianship and regulatory takings, fall within the definition of expropriation to ensure that these acts attract compensation for the owners of property that has been indirectly expropriated.
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
Correction: September 29 2022 In an earlier version of this story references to Section 25 of the constitution were incorrectly incorporated. The Constitutional Amendment bill was dealt with and concluded last year. We regret the error.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
How expropriation laws will undermine access to capital
The ANC and Good Party pushed through the Expropriation Bill in the national assembly on Wednesday, which will now be referred to the NCOP for concurrence
Agricultural industry body Agri SA has cautioned that promulgating the Expropriation Bill will undermine access to capital and capital formation, which will be devastating for the sector and the broader economy.
This means the agricultural sector is likely to contract due to limited access to funding as property rights come under threat and the value of property as security drops, with many investors looking to divest from property to avoid future losses.
The ANC, which was backed by public works minister Patricia De Lille’s Good Party, used its majority to push through the contentious bill in the national assembly on Wednesday. The bill, which will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence, seeks to provide clarity on how expropriation in broad terms can be done and on what basis, in the public interest and public purpose.
“The bill that was passed by the national assembly continues to allow for the possibility of nil compensation for expropriation in terms of clause 12(3) and (4),” Agri SA’s executive director, Christo van der Rheede, pointed out on Thursday. In its initial submissions to the government on the bill, Agri SA commissioned two studies to inform and support its position.
“Our position [based on studies] remains that the inclusion of the nil compensation clause will undermine access to capital and capital formation for the sector and economy. Examples from similar land policies implemented in countries like Zimbabwe and Venezuela illustrate the potentially disastrous impact that these policies can have on agriculture, the broader economy, and society,” Van der Rheede said.
Another significant issue with the bill is how it defines expropriation itself, which Agri SA believes is too narrow.
“This essentially opens the door to a form of indirect expropriation through the limitation of property rights without compensation being payable,” Van der Rheede said.
“These issues will have a negative impact on our shared national commitment to building a more inclusive agricultural sector. It will weaken the protections afforded to private property and this could see an exodus of capital from the agricultural sector and the broader economy. The anticipated loss of jobs and investment will impact both emerging and established farmers alike.
“As the bill now makes its way to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), we call on legislators in that body to take into account the bill’s apparent flaws and its likely devastating economic impact. A further assault on the certainty of property rights will only add to a climate that deters investment in, amongst others, the agriculture sector which will undermine the country and region’s food security.”
Van der Rheede emphasised that property rights were the cornerstone of economic development.
Critics contend that the bill is an attempt by the ANC-led administration to enable expropriation without compensation through the back door after its push to change a property clause in the constitution failed to receive the required two-thirds majority in parliament in December 2021.
The DA, which vehemently opposes the bill, said the proposed legislation was unconstitutional.
“This bill seeks to undermine private property rights in favour of state ownership, by sneaking expropriation without compensation through the backdoor inside of ordinary legislation. Resultantly, the DA believes this bill is unconstitutional and violates section 25 of the constitution,” DA MP Samantha Graham-Maré said.
“Instead of opting to present an Expropriation Bill that effectively outlines the procedure for government land acquisition, Good and the ANC have delivered a dangerous piece of legislation that directly assaults private property rights and threatens property ownership. This will take us on a very dangerous journey in the footsteps of failed states like Venezuela and Zimbabwe,” Graham-Maré said.
The DA had tabled two amendments to the proposed bill, which would have provided substantial protection of private property rights by ensuring that only state-owned property could draw an initial offer of nil compensation, and further that indirect expropriation, such as custodianship and regulatory takings, fall within the definition of expropriation to ensure that these acts attract compensation for the owners of property that has been indirectly expropriated.
phakathib@businesslive.co.za
Correction: September 29 2022
In an earlier version of this story references to Section 25 of the constitution were incorrectly incorporated. The Constitutional Amendment bill was dealt with and concluded last year. We regret the error.
Employers’ association warns of land grabs if Expropriation Bill passed
Agri SA head warns ‘catastrophic’ Expropriation Bill will weaken agriculture
SA farmers quitting because of policy uncertainty, says Agri SA’s Jaco Minnaar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Unemployment in SA could hit 40%, says PwC
OECD more pessimistic about global growth as it cuts forecast for SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.