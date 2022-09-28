×

Economy

Unemployment in SA could hit 40%, says PwC

The labour force will grow by almost 350,000 adults per year but SA will only be able to create 200,000 job opportunities

BL Premium
28 September 2022 - 19:41 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s unemployment rate could reach its highest since labour force data began to be collected. Economists say the country’s dwindling growth rate falls short of its growing need for employment, and this could lead to a decline in social cohesion.

PwC on Wednesday said SA’s unemployment rate could reach 40% by the end of the decade, causing societal breakdown as well as stability risks associated with protests and unrest as millions of adults become excluded from the country’s economic life...

