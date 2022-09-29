WATCH | Investec moves to the cloud to ensure it stays ahead of the game

Financial services is a sector in flux. It’s a fast-paced and highly competitive industry, with new entrants such as fintechs evolving quickly and introducing new products and services. Established financial services providers need to be able to evolve and transform even more rapidly to stay relevant.

Making the move to the cloud is increasingly becoming the answer for these businesses.

“The cloud offers the ability to move and adapt quickly,” says Graeme Lockley, head of IT Architecture and Engineering for Investec SA. It enables the innovation, efficiencies, workforce collaboration needed, and provides the resilience required to respond to market dynamics, business challenges and client needs.

That’s why global banking and wealth management group Investec has adopted a cloud-first strategy, leveraging Microsoft Cloud to harness its capabilities and benefits. The journey has involved building on the existing digital ecosystem that Investec has in place. The goal is to leverage the data and insights already generated from that ecosystem, without having to start from scratch, and employ other techniques to gain access to the data and unlock its value.

Reducing time to market for industry-relevant solutions

The decision was also driven by the opportunities the business saw when its London office rapidly developed and took a niche product to market, using a collection of cloud services to enable new client onboarding processes, security and a banking platform.

The entire process took eight months as opposed to the typical 18-24 months, highlighting the cloud’s potential to accelerate innovation, deliver market-relevant solutions that meet changing client needs with agility and speed, as well as contain costs.