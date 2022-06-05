Newsmaker
SA farmers quitting because of policy uncertainty, says Agri SA’s Jaco Minnaar
Fears over property rights plus crumbling infrastructure hurt global competitiveness
05 June 2022 - 08:11
Jaco Minnaar, the president of Agri SA, which represents commercial farmers, says farmers are quitting agriculture because of policy uncertainty around property rights, land ownership and expropriation without compensation.
According to a recent study at Stellenbosch University, 20% of the country’s most experienced and qualified farmers are planning to quit...
