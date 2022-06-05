Business Newsmaker SA farmers quitting because of policy uncertainty, says Agri SA’s Jaco Minnaar Fears over property rights plus crumbling infrastructure hurt global competitiveness B L Premium

Jaco Minnaar, the president of Agri SA, which represents commercial farmers, says farmers are quitting agriculture because of policy uncertainty around property rights, land ownership and expropriation without compensation.

According to a recent study at Stellenbosch University, 20% of the country’s most experienced and qualified farmers are planning to quit...