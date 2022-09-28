Bank of England steps in to calm investors’ frayed nerves by announcing a massive emergency bond buying programme
The government is looking into solutions to Eskom’s unsustainable debt burden but the power utility would be required to comply with obligations, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“If we are going to do something about that debt, there are certain obligations that we are going to impose on them; there’s nothing for nothing in this world,” Ramaphosa said on Wednesday...
Ramaphosa says solutions to Eskom’s debt will come with conditions
President says power utility will have obligations imposed on it, but does not give details
