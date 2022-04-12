National SA should tighten its borders to fend off xenophobia, UN says B L Premium

The government has sufficient immigration laws and only needs to fortify its porous borders, says the acting UN representative to SA, Ayodele Odusola.

Amid a new wave of xenophobic violence in SA, which resulted in the stoning and burning to death of a Zimbabwean national by a mob in Diepsloot township outside Johannesburg, opposition parties have called for tighter laws and stricter border controls...