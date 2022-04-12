SA should tighten its borders to fend off xenophobia, UN says
12 April 2022 - 20:18
The government has sufficient immigration laws and only needs to fortify its porous borders, says the acting UN representative to SA, Ayodele Odusola.
Amid a new wave of xenophobic violence in SA, which resulted in the stoning and burning to death of a Zimbabwean national by a mob in Diepsloot township outside Johannesburg, opposition parties have called for tighter laws and stricter border controls...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now