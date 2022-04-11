Crime is the problem, not immigrants, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president says the government has a duty to confront illegal immigration, but vigilantism is ‘not an act of patriotism’
11 April 2022 - 09:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to vigilantism in SA’s townships, saying crime is the common enemy that must be defeated, not immigrants.
In his weekly letter on Monday he said that while the government has a responsibility to confront illegal foreign nationals, attacking migrants is “not an act of patriotism” and will lead to xenophobia...
