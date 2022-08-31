×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Eskom to add megawatts but not in time to avoid summer power cuts

Power utility says it hopes to see 3,500MW of generation capacity added to the grid within the next six months

BL Premium
31 August 2022 - 15:33 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 31 August 2022 - 23:19

Eskom hopes to see 3,500MW of generation capacity added to the grid within the next six months and another 2,800MW over the next year.

In the meantime, the risk for load-shedding over the next few months remains high, and up to stage 4 load-shedding may be required at times during the summer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.