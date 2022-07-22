×

National

Godongwana reads Mangaung metro councillors the riot act

The finance minister says there is no visible improvement in financial and service delivery, despite national government’s intervention

22 July 2022 - 14:04 Luyolo Mkentane

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has chastised councillors of the dysfunctional Mangaung metro, calling on them to put citizen’s interests first, warning that failure to comply with fiduciary responsibilities is unacceptable.

Mangaung, one of SA’s eight metros, has failed on multiple fronts and was placed under provincial administration in December 2019 after it was unable to implement a financial recovery plan (FRP) from the previous year. ..

