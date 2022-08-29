×

Net to spread wider after arrest of director-general in KZN premier’s office

Nonhlanhla Mkhize allegedly threatened Mhlathuze Water into stopping its probe of financial irregularities

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 17:58 Mary Papayya

The Hawks have arrested the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, after she allegedly threatened the board of bulk supplier Mhlathuze Water into stopping its investigations into financial irregularities at the utility.

An operation by the Hawks’ national clean audit task team for serious commercial crime investigation led to the arrest of Mkhize at her home, as well as a 47-year-old alleged accomplice...

