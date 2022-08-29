Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
The Hawks have arrested the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, after she allegedly threatened the board of bulk supplier Mhlathuze Water into stopping its investigations into financial irregularities at the utility.
An operation by the Hawks’ national clean audit task team for serious commercial crime investigation led to the arrest of Mkhize at her home, as well as a 47-year-old alleged accomplice...
Net to spread wider after arrest of director-general in KZN premier’s office
Nonhlanhla Mkhize allegedly threatened Mhlathuze Water into stopping its probe of financial irregularities
