The director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), advocate Xolisile Khanyile, has been appointed as chair of the Egmont Group, which comprises financial intelligence units from across the globe, for the next two years.
Khanyile believes geographical borders do not stop criminals, so authorities need to collaborate and be agile in identifying, disrupting and fighting financial crime...
FIC director joins global crime fighting body, Egmont Group
Egmont Group comprises financial intelligence units from across the globe
The director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), advocate Xolisile Khanyile, has been appointed as chair of the Egmont Group, which comprises financial intelligence units from across the globe, for the next two years.
Khanyile believes geographical borders do not stop criminals, so authorities need to collaborate and be agile in identifying, disrupting and fighting financial crime...
