Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices, says industry leader

While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Monday, August 29 2022
Companies mull whether the Competition Commission was entitled to all the information, says Werksmans Attorneys director
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The world’s largest food grocer wants to buy the shares in the loss-making retailer it does not already own
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Central banks spent decades building their credibility and losing this battle could shake the foundations of modern monetary policy
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
US researchers executed the first placebo-controlled trial to look at psilocybin as treatment for the dependence
The government’s ban on the movement of cattle could severely affect the multimillion-rand livestock industry and lead to a shortage of red meat as well as influence prices during December if it lasts more than the proposed three weeks, industry stakeholders say.
Agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza gazetted a ban on the movement of cattle recently in an effort to curb the outbreak of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices, says industry leader
Shortage on the cards if move to contain foot-and-mouth disease lasts more than three weeks, says SA Feedlot Association CEO Dewald Olivier
The government’s ban on the movement of cattle could severely affect the multimillion-rand livestock industry and lead to a shortage of red meat as well as influence prices during December if it lasts more than the proposed three weeks, industry stakeholders say.
Agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza gazetted a ban on the movement of cattle recently in an effort to curb the outbreak of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.