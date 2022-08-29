×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ban on cattle movement could hit red meat prices, says industry leader

Shortage on the cards if move to contain foot-and-mouth disease lasts more than three weeks, says SA Feedlot Association CEO Dewald Olivier

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 05:09 Luyolo Mkentane

The government’s ban on the movement of cattle could severely affect the multimillion-rand livestock industry and lead to a shortage of red meat as well as influence prices during December if it lasts more than the proposed three weeks, industry stakeholders say.

Agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza gazetted a ban on the movement of cattle recently in an effort to curb the outbreak of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.