Agribusiness confidence declines for second straight quarter
Gauge remains well above the neutral 50-point mark, but Agbiz warns the positive situation shouldn’t be taken for granted
14 June 2022 - 16:01
Uncertainty triggered by recent geopolitical tensions, a general slowdown in the global economy, as well as domestic concerns such as load-shedding weighed heavily on business confidence in the farming sector during the second quarter of 2022.
The Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz)/IDC agribusiness confidence index moderated a further 2 points to 60 after a 12-point decline in the first quarter. The index had reached its second-highest level on record in the fourth quarter of 2021...
