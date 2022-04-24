Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits
Almost 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals will be affected and they don’t hold much hope of getting the relevant visa
24 April 2022 - 20:50
Thousands of Zimbabwean teachers who hold exemption permits may be forced to return to their home country if they fail to secure a visa before the end of the year.
The teachers, many of whom have been teaching at low-fee private schools for years, were allowed to work in the country because they had valid documents...
