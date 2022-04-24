National Teacher shortage to worsen after home affairs cancels Zimbabwe exemption permits Almost 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals will be affected and they don’t hold much hope of getting the relevant visa B L Premium

Thousands of Zimbabwean teachers who hold exemption permits may be forced to return to their home country if they fail to secure a visa before the end of the year.

The teachers, many of whom have been teaching at low-fee private schools for years, were allowed to work in the country because they had valid documents...