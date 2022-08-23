Hawks investigating 22,477 cases worth more than R1.5-trillion

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
Banks and credit-orientated retailers are unlikely to extend further loans for fear of incurring bad debt
Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gives an account of national priority offences and an outline of cases since his appointment in June 2018
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The fertiliser producer benefited from a spike in prices during the Covid-19 pandemic, which recently increased due to the war in Ukraine
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
Borrowers' ability to benefit from the reduced debt-servicing costs contributes to improvement
Conviction on charges of contempt could see him jailed for six months and barred from contesting elections
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
Futuristic concept car specially commissioned for just 25 customers
The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave an account of national priority offences and highlighted milestones achieved by the directorate on Tuesday morning. He also outlined cases since his appointment in June 2018.
The monetary value for the cases being investigated is more than R1.5-trillion, involving 23,519 suspects, of which:
Lebeya said the Hawks embarked on a process of assessment, implementation and monitoring in 2018.
Issues identified in the organisation that adversely affected its functioning and the attrition of skilled personnel were:
The number of “birds” (Hawks employees) increased from 2,535 in 2018 to 2,672 in 2019.
“As we speak, we have advertised more than 200 posts. We shall continue to advertise vacant and funded posts to address these identified gaps.”
Lebeya said 85% of senior manager and personnel posts had been filled and by the end of the year the team should be at full strength.
Lower and middle management is still operating at 50% and, “fiscus allowing”, the Hawks expect the posts to be filled in the next two years.
Between 2018/2019 and 2021/2022, the Hawks arrested 12,157 suspects who were brought before the courts during this time. In the same period, 4,447 convictions were secured across the country.
Lebeya pointed out that the convictions relate to individuals, as the charges, or counts, are much higher. Examples included:
The Hawks investigate cases, including cash-in-transit robberies, theft of fuel from Transnet pipelines, drug trafficking, human trafficking, corruption, commercial crime, organised crime, cybercrime and money-laundering, and inchoate offences such as conspiracy to commit crime and incitement to commit crime.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hawks investigating 22,477 cases worth more than R1.5-trillion
Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gives an account of national priority offences and an outline of cases since his appointment in June 2018
The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges.
Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya gave an account of national priority offences and highlighted milestones achieved by the directorate on Tuesday morning. He also outlined cases since his appointment in June 2018.
The monetary value for the cases being investigated is more than R1.5-trillion, involving 23,519 suspects, of which:
Lebeya said the Hawks embarked on a process of assessment, implementation and monitoring in 2018.
Issues identified in the organisation that adversely affected its functioning and the attrition of skilled personnel were:
The number of “birds” (Hawks employees) increased from 2,535 in 2018 to 2,672 in 2019.
“As we speak, we have advertised more than 200 posts. We shall continue to advertise vacant and funded posts to address these identified gaps.”
Lebeya said 85% of senior manager and personnel posts had been filled and by the end of the year the team should be at full strength.
Lower and middle management is still operating at 50% and, “fiscus allowing”, the Hawks expect the posts to be filled in the next two years.
Between 2018/2019 and 2021/2022, the Hawks arrested 12,157 suspects who were brought before the courts during this time. In the same period, 4,447 convictions were secured across the country.
Lebeya pointed out that the convictions relate to individuals, as the charges, or counts, are much higher. Examples included:
The Hawks investigate cases, including cash-in-transit robberies, theft of fuel from Transnet pipelines, drug trafficking, human trafficking, corruption, commercial crime, organised crime, cybercrime and money-laundering, and inchoate offences such as conspiracy to commit crime and incitement to commit crime.
TimesLIVE
Hawks arrest eight more in swoop on instigators of 2021 riots
Opposition parties pressure Bank on Phala Phala probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Court sets aside another public protector report against Ivan Pillay
ANC checkmates Ace as it lays down the law in succession race
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.