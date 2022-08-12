ANCYL KZN official among 22 in court for ‘instigating’ July riots

Easing recession fears provide some support, though uncertain demand outlook clouds outlook
The accused were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence during looting and destruction in 2021
A senior ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader in the Musa Dladla region, Sanele Masuku, is among 22 people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the riots in July 2021.
They were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence through social media and other platforms during widespread looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in 2021.
The number was initially 20 accused — 19 from KwaZulu-Natal and one from the Free State — who are believed to have been working in concert and face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and arson. They were:
Two others appeared a short while later. They are Lwazi Memela, 39, from Pietermaritzburg and Sibusiso Gwala, 46, also from Pietermaritzburg.
Magistrate Anand Maharaj postponed the case to August 26 and granted them bail of R3,000 each. Msalela was released on warning.
NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said bail was granted provided the accused did not post any information regarding the case on social media and that they inform the investigating officer if they leave KwaZulu-Natal or change their residential address or contact number.
The Hawks said the arrests started on Thursday and 64 more will be made in Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and Northern Cape over the next few days.
Masuku’s attorney, Sibusisiwe Sibeko, said Masuku, the ANCYL regional spokesperson, was arrested at about 10.30am in the KwaDlangezwa area near the University of Zululand.
This is a developing story.
