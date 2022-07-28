×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features / Africa

Eswatini still on edge

It’s a year since Eswatini was rocked by the worst violence in decades. But there’s been little progress on peace talks in the country. If anything, some things may have gone backwards

28 July 2022 - 05:00 Carien Du Plessis

It’s been a year since a weeklong spell of arson, looting and retaliatory violence from security forces shook the kingdom of Eswatini. Yet the country is still no closer to resolving the issues that drove the worst violence of King Mswati III’s 36-year reign.

In fact, some say things have regressed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.