It’s been a year since a weeklong spell of arson, looting and retaliatory violence from security forces shook the kingdom of Eswatini. Yet the country is still no closer to resolving the issues that drove the worst violence of King Mswati III’s 36-year reign.
In fact, some say things have regressed...
Eswatini still on edge
It’s a year since Eswatini was rocked by the worst violence in decades. But there’s been little progress on peace talks in the country. If anything, some things may have gone backwards
